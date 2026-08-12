A parked car was extensively damaged in an explosion in Paphos in the early hours of Wednesday, with police investigating the incident as a suspected bomb attack.

The explosion occurred at around 3.15am on Santorinis Street.

Police said the vehicle belongs to a 56-year-old man.

Initial examinations at the scene found that the blast was caused by a low-powered improvised explosive device.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the owner’s vehicle, while a second car parked nearby also sustained damage.

Members of the Paphos criminal investigation department (CID) were expected to continue examinations at first light as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion and identify those responsible.