Tototheo Global brings Starlink and robotics to Cyprus classrooms

Cyprus-based maritime services firm Tototheo Global, The Heritage Private School and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a new educational pilot programme in Cyprus centred on robotics, satellite connectivity, renewable energy and applied science.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, the initiative aims to provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world technologies, bringing together education, research and practical technological applications at a time when industries are becoming increasingly data-driven and technology-enabled.

Under the agreement, students will engage directly with automation systems, connected technologies and scientific experimentation, allowing them to develop skills in coding, data analysis and applied science through practical learning experiences.

At the heart of the programme is the deployment of FarmBot robotic systems, which will enable students to explore coding, automation, plant science and data analysis through interactive experiments.

The FarmBot systems will operate using Starlink satellite connectivity, giving students exposure to real-world communications infrastructure and connected technologies.

The project will also incorporate solar panels and battery storage systems, allowing the installations to operate independently of conventional power sources.

In addition, sensors and data logging tools will be used to support structured plant-growth experiments, enabling students to apply artificial intelligence and data analytics to scientific research.

As part of the initiative, Tototheo Global will sponsor Starlink Mini equipment and connectivity services, providing a portable satellite connectivity solution that can support educational activities across multiple locations beyond the project’s fixed installations.

The company explained that the first FarmBot deployment was made possible through Tototheo Global and that the latest initiative expands its involvement in Cyprus’ education and research ecosystem.

The programme also reflects the company’s wider commitment to supporting applied technology projects and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

CUT will contribute academic mentorship and scientific guidance in areas including plant health, remote sensing and microbiology, helping ensure that the pilot is measurable, research-based and supported by academic expertise.

Two FarmBot deployments are planned during the pilot phase, with one installation set to be located at The Heritage Private School in Limassol and a second in Kambos village.

“This initiative is not a standalone action, but the starting point of a broader framework connecting AI, robotics, advanced connectivity and sustainable energy,” said Tototheo Global co-chief executive officer Socrates Theodossiou.

“The objective is to create an environment where technology, learning and innovation can interact in a practical and meaningful way,” he added.

“At Heritage, we are committed to giving students opportunities that connect learning with real-world application,” said The Heritage Private School director Kypros Kouris.

“This collaboration brings advanced technologies into the educational experience in a way that is practical, inspiring and aligned with the skills young people will need in the years ahead,” he added.

“This pilot creates a meaningful bridge between education, research and applied innovation,” said Cyprus University of Technology rector Panayiotis Zaphiris.

“Through our participation, we aim to support a structured learning experience with academic depth, while also exploring the broader scientific and educational value such a model can generate,” he added.

The announcement further mentioned that “by combining connectivity, robotics, AI, renewable energy, and academic collaboration in an educational setting, the initiative aims to create a practical, forward-looking environment that can evolve and scale over time”.