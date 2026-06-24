Startups urged to join cybersecurity funding survey

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has informed businesses about a new survey launched by the Digital Security Authority (DSA) to identify the needs of startups operating in the cybersecurity sector, as part of preparations for a forthcoming grant scheme.

The survey is being conducted by the Digital Security Authority, which also serves as Cyprus’ National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCC-CY).

According to the chamber, the initiative aims to record and assess the requirements of startups active in the field of cybersecurity, with the findings expected to help shape future support measures for the sector.

The survey forms part of preparations for a grant scheme designed to support startup companies, which will be implemented through the European N4CY2 project.

The scheme is being developed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2021/887, which supports measures aimed at strengthening cybersecurity capacities and innovation across the European Union.

The chamber said that participation by startups and other relevant stakeholders is considered particularly important for the development of targeted financial support programmes that can contribute to the growth and competitiveness of businesses operating in the cybersecurity industry.

The information gathered through the survey is expected to assist authorities in designing funding measures that better reflect the actual needs and challenges faced by emerging cybersecurity companies.

The chamber encouraged eligible businesses to complete the questionnaire and contribute to the consultation process ahead of the launch of the support scheme.

Responses to the survey can be submitted until June 26, 2026, the chamber added.

According to the information provided, all responses will be used exclusively for the purposes of designing the grant scheme.

Finally, the chamber also stated that all information submitted through the questionnaire will be treated with strict confidentiality.