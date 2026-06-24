Nearly 100 experts from across Europe gathered in Limassol between June 22-24, 2026 for the 2nd Technical Workshop on Digital Anti-Fraud Tools, where the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and Cyprus’ Anti-Fraud Coordination Service (AFCOS Cyprus) promoted the use of digital technologies and innovative methods to strengthen the protection of European Union funds.

According to a statement issued by the Treasury of the Republic, the workshop was held under the auspices of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union and with the support of the Treasury.

The event brought together almost 100 experts from EU member states, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), Europol, Eurojust, the European Court of Auditors and OLAF.

Participants presented the first results of the Digital Anti-Fraud Toolbox initiative, which was launched in May 2025 with the aim of developing practical tools and methodologies to facilitate the early detection of fraud cases, improve the effectiveness of investigations and better protect the European Union’s financial interests.

The workshop focused on the use of artificial intelligence to identify suspicious patterns, the application of advanced analytical methods for the early detection of fraud and the integration of data from national and European sources to support faster and more effective cross-border investigations.

In his opening address, Treasury director-general and AFCOS Cyprus chairman Andreas Antoniades stressed the importance of digitalising controls to ensure the timely and effective protection of public and European resources.

“The digitalisation of controls is an important tool for the timely and effective protection of public and European resources,” Antoniades said.

“Technology must be utilised for the prevention, detection and investigation of fraud cases,” he added.

For his part, OLAF director-general Petr Klement said that the joint effort to develop digital tools demonstrates the determination of European institutions and the Cypriot Presidency to strengthen the protection of the EU’s financial interests in an increasingly complex digital environment.

“The joint effort to develop digital tools demonstrates the determination of the European institutions and the Cypriot Presidency to strengthen the protection of the European Union’s financial interests in an increasingly complex digital environment,” Klement said.

Cyprus also presented its approach to strengthening controls related to potential conflicts of interest and cases of double funding, making use of both European and national tools and databases.

These include the ARACHNE system, the Population Registry, the Register of Beneficial Owners and data held within the Government Information Warehouse.

During the workshop, OLAF and the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property signed a bilateral administrative agreement designed to facilitate OLAF’s access to national corporate data and beneficial ownership information.

The agreement is expected to enhance transparency and support investigations into potential fraud cases involving EU funds.

According to the Treasury, “the workshop took place at a time when Cyprus has significantly strengthened its national anti-fraud framework“.

This has been achieved through the adoption of dedicated legislation governing AFCOS and the implementation of the country’s first National Anti-Fraud Strategy, aimed at safeguarding the financial interests of the European Union.