The National Bank of Greece announced this week that it has acquired a significant number of its own shares as part of a previously approved buyback programme.

This initiative follows the decisions taken during the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2026, and the bank’s subsequent announcement regarding the launch of the programme’s first phase on June 12, 2026.

The operation was conducted following the formal approval granted by the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank (ECB) on June 08, 2026.

During the period between June 12, 2026, and June 19, 2026, the institution successfully acquired a total of 639,858 common shares.

These shares were purchased on the Euronext Athens exchange at a weighted average price of €15.3145 per share.

The total cost of these market transactions amounted to €9,799,136.63.

Following these recent market activities, the bank now holds a total of 17,641,792 own shares directly.

These holdings correspond to 1.93 per cent of the total share capital of the institution.

Furthermore, the bank confirmed its intention to proceed with the cancellation of these shares in accordance with the decisions made at the general meeting.