Cyprus-based technology firm NETinfo plc on announced Wednesday important dates regarding the final dividend payment for shareholders, following the company’s annual general meeting held on June 22, 2026.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) listed company confirmed it will distribute a final dividend of €0.02 per ordinary share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

The ex-dividend date is set for June 30, 2026. Following this, the record date has been established as July 01, 2026.

The payment date for the dividend distribution is scheduled for August 01, 2026, the announcement added.

Finally, shareholders registered in the company register on the record date will be entitled to the dividend payment, the company stated.