The University of Nicosia (UNIC) Medical School celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 on June 23, conferring Doctor of Medicine, Master of Science in Family Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees. The ceremony brought together graduates, faculty, families and distinguished guests from around the world.

A key moment of the ceremony was the conferral of an honorary Doctor of Science (Medicine) degree upon internationally renowned physician and scientist Dr Eric Topol, Founder and Director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute and one of the world’s leading authorities on artificial intelligence in medicine. Delivering the commencement address, Dr Topol encouraged graduates to embrace the unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead while never losing sight of medicine’s most fundamental purpose: caring for people.

Describing the graduates as “a new generation of physicians and scientists entering a world in transition”, Topol spoke of the transformative role that artificial intelligence will play in healthcare—from improving diagnosis and personalising prevention to reducing administrative burdens and expanding access to medical knowledge. Yet, he stressed that technology can never replace empathy, trust and the human connection between doctor and patient.

“The fundamental goals of medicine will never change,” he said. “The secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient.”

Looking ahead, Topol painted an optimistic vision of healthcare in which AI, genomics and preventive medicine will enable physicians to predict and prevent many of today’s most common diseases before they develop. He urged graduates to remain curious throughout their careers, embrace lifelong learning, communicate science responsibly and never be afraid to reinvent themselves as medicine continues to evolve.

Earlier in the ceremony, Medical School Dean Professor Adonis Ioannides congratulated the graduands on reaching an important milestone, recognising the dedication, resilience and commitment that had brought them to this moment. He encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while serving patients and society with integrity and compassion.

Addressing the graduates, University of Nicosia Rector Professor Philippos Pouyioutas highlighted the University’s continued commitment to academic excellence, innovation and global engagement. He noted that graduates now join an international community of alumni making meaningful contributions across the world and encouraged them to remain lifelong learners and proud ambassadors of the University as they help shape the future of healthcare.

Minister of Health Neophytos Charalambides described healthcare as a profession founded equally on scientific excellence and human connection. He reminded graduates that while medicine continues to evolve through innovation and digital transformation, compassion, integrity and the trust between healthcare professionals and patients will always remain at the heart of quality care.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of the Peter Kopelman and Andreas Charalambous Founders’ Prize for the highest cumulative academic performance, followed by the recitation of the Hippocratic Oath by the new medical graduates, symbolising their commitment to the ethical practice of medicine.

Following the ceremony, graduates, faculty members, families and friends gathered for a reception celebrating the achievements of a diverse graduating class representing dozens of nationalities. The occasion reflected the University’s vibrant international character and its mission to educate healthcare professionals prepared to advance health around the world.