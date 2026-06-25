Alpha Bank S.A. on Thursday announced that it has secured a controlling 69.61 per cent stake in Alpha Trust Holdings S.A., fulfilling the key condition required for the completion of its voluntary public takeover offer.

The announcement relates to the voluntary public offer submitted by Alpha Bank to all holders of ordinary registered voting shares of Alpha Trust Holdings, under the terms set out in the information circular published on May 27, 2026.

Alpha Bank stated that on June 24, 2026, during the acceptance period of the public offer, it proceeded with an over-the-counter acquisition of shares held under a Share Purchase Agreement, as defined in the information circular.

The transaction involved the acquisition of 2,193,345 shares, representing 69.61 per cent of the total paid-up share capital and voting rights of Alpha Trust Holdings.

The shares were acquired at a price of €20.20 per share.

As a result of this acquisition, Alpha Bank confirmed that the condition for the completion of the public offer has now been satisfied.

The condition, described in section 1.18 of the information circular, required the bank to acquire a minimum of 2,100,601 shares, corresponding to 66.67 per cent of the company’s voting rights.

The bank stated that this threshold has now been exceeded following the completion of the latest transaction.

Consequently, Alpha Bank and the persons acting in concert with it now collectively hold, directly or indirectly, 2,193,345 shares in Alpha Trust Holdings.

This holding represents 69.61 per cent of the company’s total paid-up share capital and voting rights, giving Alpha Bank effective control of the Greek investment group’s shareholder base and satisfying the principal requirement for the successful completion of the takeover offer.