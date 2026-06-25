Hermes Airports chief executive Eleni Kaloyirou joined European aviation leaders in Prague for a debate on the fast-changing Eurasian aviation market, at a time when Cyprus is trying to protect its air links while opening up new routes beyond its traditional source markets.

Kaloyirou took part in a panel discussion at the ACI Europe annual congress and general assembly, hosted by Prague Airport from June 22 to 24, which brought together more than 500 airport executives, policymakers and aviation stakeholders.

The discussion, titled Eurasian markets, focused on the way shifting traffic patterns, geopolitical pressure and new demand are redrawing the aviation map across Europe, Central Asia and the wider region.

For Cyprus, the debate comes at a delicate but important moment.

Although Larnaca and Paphos airports recorded an all-time high of 13.75 million passengers in 2025, the island’s air connectivity has been tested this year by instability in the Middle East, changes in airline capacity and a more cautious travel market.

That pressure was visible in ACI Europe’s latest traffic data, which showed that passenger traffic across the European airport network fell by 0.7 per cent in April, the first year-on-year decline since the post-Covid recovery began.

Cyprus was among the markets most affected, with airport traffic down 16.1 per cent in April, one of the sharpest drops in Europe. However, the wider message from Prague was not only about disruption. It was also about how airports can respond when the centre of gravity begins to move.

In that sense, Cyprus has been trying to do exactly that. Hermes Airports has continued to push for a broader and more balanced network, with the winter 2025-2026 programme covering 37 countries, 34 airlines and 101 routes from Larnaca and Paphos.

The schedule also introduced 13 new routes and four new markets, including links with Albania, Skopje, Slovakia and Spain.

At the same time, the island is beginning to appear more clearly on the map between Europe and Central Asia.

Earlier this month, Air Astana launched direct seasonal flights from Kazakhstan to Larnaca, with services from Astana and Almaty operating through September. The new connection is significant not only for tourism, but also for Cyprus’ wider effort to reach markets where outbound travel is growing and where direct Mediterranean links remain limited.

This is why Kaloyirou’s presence on the Prague panel matters beyond the conference room.

Cyprus is no longer looking only at the familiar routes that have traditionally supported its tourism sector. Instead, the island is trying to strengthen year-round connectivity, reduce overdependence on a narrow group of markets and place itself more confidently between Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The same congress also carried wider institutional importance for Hermes Airports, as Kaloyirou was appointed to the ACI Europe Board for a first term.

Her appointment places Cyprus within the association’s decision-making structure at a time when European airports are facing a difficult mix of geopolitical uncertainty, sustainability demands, infrastructure pressure and changing airline strategies.

ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said European airports were operating in an increasingly complex environment, shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, changed market dynamics, sustainability requirements and growing pressure on infrastructure capacity.