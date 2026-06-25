Greek lender wins recognition for equality in the workplace

Eurobank has become one of the first 41 companies in Greece to receive the Diversity Seal, a new state-backed distinction recognising businesses that actively implement equality, diversity and inclusion policies in the workplace.

The award was granted under an initiative launched by Greece’s Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family to acknowledge private sector organisations that integrate the principles of equal opportunities, diversity and inclusion into their operations.

The distinction was presented on June 18, 2026, during a special ceremony held at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens.

Eurobank was represented at the event by Group Chief Human Resources Officer Natassa Paschali.

The Diversity Seal is regarded as the first organised state initiative in Greece aimed at evaluating and rewarding companies for implementing equal opportunity policies and preventing discrimination in the workplace.

Assessment is carried out through a structured process based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria.

These criteria examine not only inclusion practices and workplace culture, but also the characteristics and composition of each company’s workforce.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to raise awareness of diversity and encourage the adoption of positive inclusion practices through a formal framework of assessment and recognition.

For Eurobank, the award serves as recognition of what the bank described as its long-standing commitment to fostering a modern and inclusive working environment.

The bank said that respect, collaboration and equal opportunities are fundamental elements of its corporate culture and day-to-day operations.

It also highlighted the contribution of its employees, stating that they help shape a workplace where diversity is viewed as a source of creativity, development and progress.

According to Eurobank, its diversity, equality and inclusion policy reflects the organisation’s core values, principles and commitments.

The policy aims to support a diverse, fair and inclusive working environment in which every individual has the opportunity to succeed without discrimination.

The bank said this commitment extends regardless of personal characteristics, age, gender, family status, physical or mobility-related challenges, sexual orientation, social and economic background, or other characteristics and beliefs.

The recognition comes at a time when environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, including diversity and inclusion policies, are receiving increased attention from regulators, investors and businesses across Europe.

Commenting on the award, Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Domna Michailidou congratulated the bank and stressed the importance of translating inclusion commitments into everyday business practices.

“I would like to congratulate Eurobank on receiving the Diversity Seal,” Michailidou said.

“In a sector that is directly linked to trust, access and service for citizens, equality and inclusion cannot remain at the level of declarations,” she added.

“They must be reflected in the way a bank organises its daily operations, supports its people, provides equal opportunities for advancement and creates a working environment free from exclusion,” the minister said.

“This distinction recognises companies that underwent a specific evaluation process and demonstrated that they apply inclusion policies in practice,” she stated.

Paschali said the distinction represented an important acknowledgement of Eurobank’s efforts to create a workplace that combines modern standards with a strong human-centred approach.

“Receiving the Diversity Seal is an important recognition of our commitment to creating a modern and deeply human working environment,” Paschali said.

“This distinction belongs to the people of Eurobank, who every day help shape a culture of respect, collaboration and inclusion,” she added.

“We thank the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family for this initiative and commit to continuing to invest in meaningful actions that strengthen equal participation, development and opportunities for everyone,” Paschali said.

The Diversity Seal is implemented by the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family as part of the ‘Awareness of Diversity’ action under Greece’s ‘Greece 2.0’ National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The programme is funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU initiative, which supports reforms and investments designed to strengthen social cohesion, economic resilience and sustainable development across member states.