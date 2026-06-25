Cypriot legal expert given international arbitration role

Cypriot lawyer Stavros Pavlou was appointed as a new member of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) following a proposal by the ICC Cyprus National Committee, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced.

The appointment of Pavlou was confirmed by the ICC World Council, which met on June 11, 2026, with the court itself being based in Paris.

Pavlou, who specialises in cross-border transactions involving corporate and commercial matters, is a member of the ICC Cyprus National Committee and a nominated representative on the ICC Commission on Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the Asian Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution, as well as other international organisations and associations in the field of arbitration.

Keve stressed that the ICC International Court of Arbitration is one of the most important institutions globally for the resolution of international commercial and business disputes.

The appointment serves as recognition of his many years of contribution to the institution of arbitration, according to the president of the ICC Cyprus National Committee, Phidias Pilides.

This appointment also recognises the efforts of the ICC Cyprus National Committee to make Cyprus a hub for international arbitrations and to strengthen the institution of arbitration in Cyprus for the benefit of the business community through the swift resolution of commercial and business disputes, Pilidesadded.