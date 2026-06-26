Andreas Christoforou has been re-elected to the YoungShip International Board and appointed Regional Representative for Southern Europe, in a move that strengthens Cyprus’ presence within the global network for young maritime professionals.

The appointment marks a broader international role for Christoforou, who previously served as president of YoungShip Cyprus and has been closely involved in efforts to support, connect and promote the next generation of shipping professionals.

YoungShip International currently lists Christoforou as the representative for Southern Europe, one of the regional positions on its international structure, while the wider board includes representatives covering areas such as Africa, the Americas, Asia, Northern Europe and Norway.

Congratulating him on the development, YoungShip Cyprus said Christoforou had “consistently demonstrated strong leadership, dedication, and a genuine commitment to supporting the next generation of maritime professionals”.

It added that his re-election reflected the trust and confidence of the international YoungShip community in his vision, experience and continued contribution.

“We are proud to see Christoforou take on this expanded regional role and look forward to the positive impact he will make across Southern Europe while continuing to strengthen collaboration within the global maritime community,” YoungShip Cyprus said.

The appointment also comes after a period of transition for YoungShip Cyprus. Earlier this year, the organisation elected Tobias Kreppel as president for the 2026-2028 term, with the new board officially assuming its duties on April 4, following the annual general meeting held in Limassol.

Christoforou, who had led the Cyprus branch before stepping down, said he was honoured to continue his work at international level.

“I’m honoured to have been re-elected to the YoungShip International Board and to have been appointed Regional Representative for Southern Europe,” he said.

He added “Thank you to everyone who has placed their trust in me. It’s a privilege to continue contributing to an organisation that has played such an important role in my professional journey.”

His involvement with YoungShip International goes back several years. In 2023, he joined the international board while serving as president of YoungShip Cyprus, as the organisation announced its board for the 2023-2024 term.

Since then, Christoforou has remained active in both the local and wider maritime community, with YoungShip Cyprus regularly placing emphasis on professional development, mentoring, networking and giving younger voices a stronger role in the industry.

In his new regional position, Christoforou said he looked forward to working with member associations across Southern Europe, with a focus on stronger collaboration, the sharing of ideas and the creation of more opportunities for young maritime professionals.

“Congratulations to all my fellow board members, and thank you to everyone who continues to support YoungShip,” he concluded.