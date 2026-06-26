The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday that Interfund Investments Plc shares will be moved from the surveillance market back to the alternative market.
This shift comes as the reason for the initial transfer has been resolved following the publication of the company’s annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Shares of the company will be traded on the alternative market starting on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the exchange said.
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