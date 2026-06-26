Elbridge Investments (Cyprus) Limited announced on Friday the payment of interest for bonds bearing the ISIN code CY0148711019 for the period spanning April 01, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

The interest rate for this specific period has been confirmed at 5.045 per cent.

This figure is calculated using the 12-month EURIBOR of 2.245 per cent, supplemented by a spread of 2.80 per cent.

The record date for the bond issue has been set for July 01, 2026.

Trading will remain cum-interest until June 29, 2026, while the ex-interest date is scheduled for June 30, 2026.

The company confirmed that the interest payment will be distributed to eligible bondholders on or before July 13, 2026.