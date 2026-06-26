Construction material producer Kythreotis Holdings has warned that its results for the first half of 2026 are expected to be significantly lower than those recorded in the same period last year, as poor weather and higher fuel costs weighed on activity.

In an announcement, the company said the weaker performance was mainly due to a decline in revenue during the first months of the year, which it attributed to unusually rainy weather conditions.

At the same time, the group said higher fuel costs, linked to international energy prices, had also affected its performance.

The warning marks a weaker start to the year for the company, following a stronger first half in 2025, when Kythreotis reported higher profit on the back of increased income from its ready-mix concrete operations.

Separately, shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, held on June 25, 2026, approved the payment of a dividend of €0.027 per share, corresponding to 15.9 per cent of the nominal value of the share, following a proposal by the board of directors.

The proposed record date has been set for July 10, 2026. The company said the record will include transactions carried out until the end of the trading session on July 8, 2026.

As a result, Kythreotis shares will trade cum-dividend until July 8, while from the start of trading on July 9 they will trade ex-dividend.

Beneficiaries will also include investors who receive shares through off-floor transactions finalised and entered in the dematerialised securities system by the proposed record date.

The proposed dividend payment date has been set for July 22, 2026, while the exact date for posting the dividend will be announced in due course.

The annual general meeting was attended by seven shareholders in person and ten by proxy, representing 84.86 per cent of the company’s issued shares.

The agenda covered ordinary business only. During the meeting, the company submitted its audited consolidated financial statements for 2025, the consolidated management report, the auditors’ report and the corporate governance report.

Shareholders were also given the opportunity to participate in the discussion, while the remuneration report was approved.

Directors Petros Kythreotis and Constantinos Adamides, who retired by rotation, were re-elected.

In addition, the remuneration of non-executive directors remained unchanged, in line with the decision taken at the company’s 2022 annual general meeting.

RSM Cyprus Ltd was also re-appointed as the company’s statutory auditor.