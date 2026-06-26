Logicom Public Ltd shareholders have approved the payment of a €0.10 dividend per share during the company’s annual general meeting.

The dividend, corresponding to 29.4 per cent of the nominal value of the share, had been proposed by the company’s board of directors.

The company said the proposed record date for determining beneficiaries is Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The record date will include transactions carried out by the end of the trading day on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

As a result, Logicom shares will trade cum-dividend until July 7, while from the start of trading on Wednesday, July 8, they will trade ex-dividend.

Beneficiaries will also include investors who acquire shares through over-the-counter transactions, provided these are completed and registered in the Dematerialised Securities System by the proposed record date.

The proposed dividend payment date is July 24, 2026, with the exact dispatch date to be announced separately.

The AGM was attended by 11 shareholders in person and seven shareholders through proxies, together representing 71.43 per cent of the company’s issued shares.

The meeting’s agenda included six ordinary business items and two special business items, with shareholders given the opportunity to submit questions on all matters under discussion.

As part of the first agenda item, the company submitted its management report, corporate governance report, consolidated sustainability report, the audited financial statements of the parent company, the audited consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors’ report for 2025.

Shareholders also approved the re-election of Christoforos Hadjikyprianou, Varnavas Irinarchos, George Papaioannou, Anthoulis Papachristoforou, Andreas Constantinides and Neoklis Nikolaou as directors of the company.

In addition, the AGM approved the advisory, non-binding resolution concerning the 2025 remuneration report, as well as the company’s directors’ remuneration policy.

The meeting also approved the reappointment of KPMG Limited as statutory auditors of the company, with effect from the end of the AGM until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The board of directors was authorised to determine the auditors’ remuneration.

Under special business, shareholders approved an amendment to the company’s articles of association, introducing a new regulation on the existence and handling of unclaimed dividends and other amounts owed to beneficiaries.

They also approved a special resolution authorising the board of directors to repurchase the company’s own shares.

The company added that the texts of the speeches delivered by chairman Christoforos Hadjikyprianou and vice-chairman and chief executive officer Varnavas Irinarchos, as well as the financial analysis presentation by finance director Anthoulis Papachristoforou, were attached to the AGM announcement.

Institutional notifications relating to the re-election of directors and the reappointment of statutory auditors were also included.