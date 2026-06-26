SquareOne has launched Zoia, a 147-apartment residential project in Kato Polemidia, placing its bet on one of Limassol’s most rapidly changing pockets, where an old military site is being recast as a new address for homeowners, renters and investors.

The development was presented at an event in Limassol, attended by the Cyprus Mail, with the company framing Zoia not simply as another apartment complex, but as a community-led scheme built around convenience, shared facilities and long-term value.

That is the pitch. The more interesting story is where it is happening.

Zoia is located in the Berengaria area, on land tied to the former British military camp that operated for decades and was once one of the best-known military sites in Cyprus. After its closure, the area gradually opened up for redevelopment, creating space for a very different kind of neighbourhood.

Now, the shift is becoming more visible.

For SquareOne, Berengaria is no longer a leftover from Limassol’s past. It is part of the city’s next residential map.

The project will include four five-storey blocks, offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses with private roof gardens.

The blocks have been arranged to create a connected residential environment, with some apartments benefiting from dual aspects and others designed to maximise park views.

Speaking during the presentation, the company said the project reflects the idea that “every project is a long-term statement” and that what is built today “has to perform tomorrow”.

(Image credit: Project manager Loukas Karamanos. Production provided by BoxStudioCy)

In practice, that means SquareOne is trying to sell more than square metres. Zoia is being positioned around lifestyle, community and managed living, an increasingly familiar formula in Limassol’s property market, where buyers are no longer looking only at location and finishes, but also at the experience surrounding the home.

Residents will have access to an outdoor swimming pool, gym, landscaped gardens, covered parking, playground, spa and communal barbecue area. The project will also include two community managers, a residents’ app, curated events, activities and interest groups.

The aim, according to the company, is to move beyond the traditional apartment block and create a setting where neighbours actually interact.

That may sound ambitious, but it also reflects a wider shift in Limassol. As prices rise and new developments compete for attention, community facilities and after-sale management are becoming part of the offer, particularly in projects aimed at both owner-occupiers and investors.

The location is also central to the sales argument.

Zoia sits close to Limassol city centre, the old port and Limassol Marina, while offering direct access to the A1 motorway and the main road into the city. The area is also near schools and colleges, including Heritage, Island, Pascal, Lighthouse School and CDA College.

SquareOne also pointed to nearby green spaces, including Limassol National Forest Park and Garyllis Linear Park, as part of the area’s appeal.

Just as importantly, the company linked the project to wider investment in the surrounding district, including plans connected to the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and new student residences. These, it said, are expected to support housing demand and strengthen the area’s long-term prospects.

The name Zoia comes from the Greek word ‘zoi’, meaning life, and the project has been built around three themes: well-being, belonging and shared experiences.

Inside the apartments, the specifications include underfloor heating, semi-solid wooden flooring, high ceilings, Italian sanitary ware, soft-close cabinetry and ceramic finishes.

The project will also include face recognition entry, video entry phones, photovoltaic systems with net metering, double-glazed windows, energy-efficient heat pumps and EV charging provisions.

(Image credit: Project manager Loukas Karamanos. Production provided by BoxStudioCy)

The investment case was presented just as clearly as the lifestyle one.

According to SquareOne, projected gross yields reach up to 8 per cent for one and two-bedroom apartments and up to 7 per cent for three-bedroom units.

A one-bedroom apartment starts from €212,000, with expected rental income of around €1,400 per month, giving a projected gross yield of 7.9 per cent.

Two-bedroom apartments start from €329,000, with expected rental income of around €2,100 per month, resulting in a projected gross yield of 7.8 per cent.

The company also presented a flexible payment plan, starting with a 20 per cent down payment, followed by monthly payments of 1.67 per cent of the property value over four years.

For a one-bedroom apartment priced at €212,000, this would mean an initial payment of around €42,000, with the remaining balance spread through monthly payments of approximately €3,540.

SquareOne described the structure as an interest-free developer facility, designed to make premium property ownership more accessible.

The launch closed with a video presenting Zoia as a place “where everything comes together”, linking the project to Limassol’s city life, business activity, coastal energy and access to the mountains.

For Berengaria, however, the message was simpler.

A part of Limassol once defined by military use is now being sold as a place for pools, gardens, student demand, rental yields and managed community living. That, in many ways, tells the story of the city itself.