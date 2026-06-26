Tototheo Global joint chief executive officer Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou on Friday announced her candidacy for election to the board of governors of the International Propeller Club, Port of Piraeus.

In a statement, she said that her long experience in the maritime sector had shown her the importance of collaborative bodies in bringing people together and supporting dialogue across the industry.

“Throughout my career in the maritime sector, I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the important role that groups such as the Propeller Club play in bringing people together, fostering meaningful dialogue, and building strong relationships across our industry,” she stated.

She added that a role on the board would allow her to “contribute more actively to the club’s mission by strengthening the ties within the Greek-American maritime community and supporting initiatives that promote collaboration, international engagement, and the continued advancement of our industry”.