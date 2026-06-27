Music from the 50s and 60s, street food and summery cocktails are coming up, and all for a good cause. The Rocking Autism event is set to bring a vibrant and a heart-warming energy to the heart of Nicosia as Voice for Autism presents its summer fundraising event.

The municipal parking lor on Pargas Street in central Nicosia, opposite True Heart Café, Moondogs, Coffeehouse and Karma Fitness Studio, will fill with live music, a band from Athens, beers, drinks, bites and merchandise on Saturday, July 4.

Held under the auspices of Nicosia Municipality and co-organised in collaboration with Nostalgia Parties and Cloud10 Music Agency, this special evening brings together the community for a meaningful cause.

Headlining the event is the renowned Greek band Hermaphrodite’s Child, which is well-known for taking audiences on an amazing journey through the golden years of rock ’n’ roll. The 50s and 60s retro party band will pump up the mood with songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry as well as Greek favourites such as Paschalis & Olympians, The Charms, Mimis Plessas & The Idols.

Adding to the event will be opening and closing DJ sets as the event runs from 6pm until midnight, while merchandise and T-shirts are on sale. All proceeds from the event will go towards the NGO Voice For Autism and the important work it carries out, including the operation of True Heart Café, Cyprus’ first social enterprise that employs 18 people with disabilities.

Rocking Autism

Fundraising event with live performance by Athen’s 50s-60s band Hermaphrodite’s Child, street food and drinks. By Voice for Autism in collaboration with Nostalgia Parties and Cloud10 Music Agency. July 4. Municipal Parking, Pargas Street, Nicosia. 6pm-12am. €5 for adults, free entry for children under 12 years old. Tel: 99-498642