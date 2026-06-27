The Spanish production of Euripides’ The Trojan Women, directed by Carlota Ferrer, will open the 29th edition of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama next month.

Produced by Come y Calla Productions in collaboration with the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival, The Trojan Women will be presented at Curium Ancient Theatre on July 3 and 4, inaugurating this year’s festival programme. Acclaimed actress Isabel Ordaz stars as Hecuba, leading a remarkable ensemble cast.

The ancient drama begins after the fall of Troy, when the women of the once-glorious city await the fate that the winners have for them: slavery, exile, violence. Amidst a landscape of ruin, the captive Trojan women and their queen, Hecuba, become bearers of a memory that refuses to fade. Pain leads not only to loss, but also to a silent resistance against oblivion.

The Spanish production, which premiered in 2025 at the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival to critical and audience acclaim, transforms Euripides’ tragedy into a contemporary theatrical experience, where text coexists with physicality, music, movement and visual compositions. Through a dense web of symbolism, projections and soundscapes, the performance highlights the violence of war and its consequences on the bodies and lives of the defeated, particularly women, as the primary bearers of memory and trauma.

The Trojan Women by Euripides

Opening theatre performance of the 29th International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. By the Spanish Come y Calla Productions in collaboration with the Mérida International Classical Theatre Festival. July 3-4. Ancient Curium Theatre, Limassol district. 9pm. €16. Tel: 7000-2414. www.greekdramafest.com