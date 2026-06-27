One word that comes to mind when I think of Man vs Bee is hilarious. This comedy showcases a new side to the man we know behind the character of Mr Bean. Rowan Atkinson brings his signature style of physical comedy into a story that turns an ordinary house-sitting job into complete chaos.

Inside a luxurious modern mansion, the show takes something incredibly small like a single bee and transforms it into Trevor’s worst nightmare. At first, everything feels simple enough. Trevor arrives hoping to prove himself as a trustworthy house sitter, surrounded by expensive artwork, fancy gadgets and spotless interiors. But the moment the bee appears the entire atmosphere changes.

Trevor becomes completely consumed by trying to get rid of the bee, and with every failed attempt, the damage grows worse. The comedy flows naturally from his desperation, as one disaster leads directly into another in the most ridiculous ways possible.

As things escalate, Trevor’s behaviour becomes more frantic, making it impossible not to laugh at how far he is willing to go over something so tiny. Beneath the humour, there’s also an awkward sense of tension because every decision he makes somehow creates an even bigger mess.

Atkinson carries the show almost entirely through expression and movement, proving once again why he is one of the strongest physical comedians in television. His timing keeps every moment entertaining, even when very little dialogue is being used.

Man vs Bee is light-hearted, chaotic and endlessly entertaining. It reminds us how quickly one small problem can completely take over someone’s life.

The series is on Netflix, as it the Christmas themes sequel Man vs Baby, continuing Trevor’s chaotic adventures in an entirely new way.