Businesses across Cyprus, as well as other regions across the world, are bracing for a sharp rise in software expenses as Microsoft prepares to implement significant price increases from July 1, 2026.

The upcoming adjustments affect almost all corporate subscription packages, with some costs rising by as much as 33 per cent.

Industry analysts have dubbed the increases an “AI tax,” attributing the higher costs to the integration of advanced artificial intelligence features and new security elements.

The price hikes will be applied automatically to invoices upon the next renewal date for existing contracts.

While standard work packages will see increases ranging from 12 per cent to 16 per cent, the most substantial rise of 33 per cent is reserved for Microsoft 365 F1 packages, commonly known as “Frontline”.

These packages are designed for staff working in production environments, retail outlets, or field operations who typically have limited use for advanced AI tools.

The new pricing structure is expected to disproportionately impact businesses that employ large numbers of frontline staff, turning subscription costs into a significant financial burden.

Data analysed by the software broker Forscope indicates that many enterprises are now shifting toward hybrid management models to rationalise their IT expenditure.

This approach involves combining perpetual licences for core office applications, often sourced from the secondary market, with more affordable cloud packages for essential communication needs.

A comparative cost analysis for a business with 100 users over a three-year period highlights the impact of these changes.

Maintaining a full Office 365 E3 subscription is projected to cost €580,000 over three years, whereas a hybrid model combining Office LTSC Professional Plus 2024 and Office 365 E1 is estimated at €396,000.

This strategy could allow a 100-user enterprise to save up to €190,198 over the same three-year period while maintaining a fully functional workspace.

By adopting this model, Forscope explained, management can avoid paying for advanced capabilities that are not actively used by the entire workforce, allowing resources to be focused on services that offer measurable operational value.