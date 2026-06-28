For 41 years, the Larnaca Festival has been one of Cyprus’ most important cultural institutions, offering quality productions to locals and visitors. Returning every summer with a curated cultural calendar, it is almost time for the festival to reveal its 2026 edition, filling the city with music, dance and theatre.

Seven events shape the festival this year, spanning the entire month of July. Hosted at the Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre and the Archaeological Site of Ancient Kition, the performances will offer unique evenings of culture and history to audiences under the theme Rhythm of Skala.

The 41st Larnaca Festival programme begins with a concert-tribute to Stavros Xarhakos on July 5. The Larnaca Music School Mikis Theodorakis will take the stage of the Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre on July 5 at 8.30pm, alongside Kostas Makedonas, to honour the great Greek composer.

Then, the Larnaca Municipal Vocal Ensemble and the Larnaca Municipal Children’s Choir will take the floor on July 7 to present the performance In a Common Spectacle.

The Flying Superkids from Denmark

A performance from abroad arrives next as a troupe from the city of Aarhus in Denmark. An acrobatic and dance show titled The Flying Superkids of Denmark will land at Pattihio on July 9, taking audiences on a thrilling journey across the performing arts and storytelling. On July 16, the renowned Greek singer Yiannis Kotsiras will celebrate 30 years in the music industry by offering the people of Cyprus a special concert at 9pm.

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation joins the festival programme next with its production of Ion by Euripides. The performance will be presented at Pattihio on July 22 at 9pm. The next event relocates to the Archaeological Site of Ancient Kition for a performance on the evening of July 24 by the Mikis Theodorakis Popular Orchestra presenting the concert Endless Night, paying tribute to composer Theodorakis through the poetry of Odysseas Elytis and George Seferis.

Finally, a dual show will wrap up the 2026 festival as the Sofia National Opera Ballet lands in Larnaca for two unique performances. The ballet Zorba the Greek will be presented on July 29 and 30, concluding the festival with the elegance of ballet and the timeless Greek spirit that the iconic compositions of Mikis Theodorakis hold.

41st Larnaca Festival

Annual month-long festival with dance, theatre, music and song performances. July 5-30. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre and the Archaeological Site of Ancient Kition, Larnaca. www.larnaka.org.cy, www.ticketmaster.cy