With the arrival of higher temperatures, one of Cyprus’ more unusual natural phenomena has returned, Larnaca Salt Lake has turned pink.

The increase in temperature sees an equivalent rise in salinity, creating an ideal breeding ground for algae and brine shrimp, giving the water a distinctive pink colour.

In spring the lake is pink for a different reason, hosting migrating flamingos, which get their colour from consuming the same organisims.

The Salt Lake is part of the Natura 2000 European network of protected natural environments.

The phenomenon lasts only for a few weeks.