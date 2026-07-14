Alphamega Butchery Academy celebrates graduation of fourth cohort

Alphamega Hypermarkets recently held the graduation ceremony for the fourth graduating class of its Butchery Academy, reaffirming the Company’s long-standing commitment to investing in people, education and the development of professions that bring real value to the Cypriot market.

The Butchery Academy is an initiative of Alphamega Hypermarkets, delivered in collaboration with Intercollege’s Culinary Arts programmes and the Training and Development Unit of the University of Nicosia (UNIC). It aims to train both aspiring and existing professionals, address the needs of the labour market and safeguard the future of the butchery profession.

Offered free of charge, the eight-week programme combines comprehensive theoretical instruction with hands-on training, while also giving participants the opportunity to obtain certification aligned with the Cyprus and European Qualifications Frameworks at Level 4 (CyQF/EQF Level 4).

The theoretical component is delivered at Intercollege, while practical training takes place at Alphamega Hypermarkets’ state-of-the-art Central Butchery Facilities, equipping participants with knowledge and skills that can be directly applied in the workplace.

Since the initiative was launched in 2022, a total of 48 participants have successfully completed the Butchery Academy, making a meaningful contribution to the development of a skilled workforce and strengthening a profession that remains a key pillar of Cyprus’s food retail sector.

This year’s graduation ceremony took place at the University of Nicosia’s Discovery Hall, attended by representatives of Alphamega, UNIC and Intercollege, as well as instructors, graduates and their families. Also in attendance were the Minister of Labour and Social Insurance, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cyprus Employers’ and Industrialists’ Federation (OEB), the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Pancyprian Butchers’ Association. The event celebrated graduates’ hard work and progress, while highlighting the vital role of vocational education and training.

Investing in education and the continuous development of its people is an integral part of Alphamega Hypermarkets’ philosophy. Through initiatives that connect education with employment, the Company creates meaningful opportunities for professional growth, enhances employability and actively contributes to shaping the future of essential professions.

“At Alphamega Hypermarkets, we believe that real growth begins with people; the Butchery Academy represents a meaningful investment in the knowledge, skills and professional prospects of our people,” noted Alphamega Hypermarkets HR Director Marios Antoniou.

“Our aim is not simply to meet the needs of the labour market, but also to create opportunities for stable, rewarding careers with room for continued development. We warmly congratulate all our graduates and wish them every success as they take the next steps in their professional journey.”