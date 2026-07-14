Study at one of the region’s most respected universities, in Paphos

For generations, many Cypriot families living abroad have not looked to the island when it came time to choose a university. International recognition, academic excellence, and strong career prospects were often seen as opportunities that could only be found elsewhere.

Today, Cyprus itself offers a compelling alternative.

AUB Mediterraneo, the twin campus of the American University of Beirut (AUB) in Paphos, brings to Cyprus the heritage, reputation, and educational philosophy of one of the region’s most respected universities. Established in 1866, AUB has educated generations of leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, physicians, engineers and public servants whose impact extends across the world. Students can now become part of that same legacy while studying in Cyprus, earning a degree recognised in both Europe and the United States while remaining connected to their roots.

As with many members of the Cypriot diaspora, AUB Mediterraneo brings together international perspectives while remaining firmly connected to Cyprus. Since opening its campus in Paphos, the university has been doing more than offering internationally recognised degree programmes. It has been building meaningful connections across the country through education, research, partnerships and community engagement, contributing to the evolving higher education landscape in Cyprus.

At the undergraduate level, students benefit from an American-style liberal arts education that combines academic rigour with a broad, interdisciplinary approach to learning. Small class sizes, close interaction with faculty, research opportunities, internships, leadership initiatives and student clubs help students develop the critical thinking, communication and adaptability increasingly valued by employers. Students from more than 35 countries study together in Paphos, creating a diverse community where different cultures and perspectives enrich everyday learning.

Recognising that learning continues well beyond an undergraduate degree, AUB Mediterraneo also offers graduate programmes designed for today’s evolving workplace.

The Master of Science in Business Analytics prepares students to harness the power of data to support strategic decision-making and innovation across industries. The Master of Science in Engineering Management equips engineers with the leadership, management and project skills needed to lead multidisciplinary teams and complex projects in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Together, these programmes reflect the university’s commitment to supporting learners at different stages of their educational and professional journeys, from students beginning university to professionals seeking to advance their careers or reconnect with Cyprus through further study.

AUB Mediterraneo’s commitment to Cyprus extends well beyond its campus. Through partnerships with industry, public institutions, schools, sports organisations and community groups, including initiatives that promote innovation, sustainability, lifelong learning and student engagement, the university is creating opportunities for internships, applied research and meaningful engagement with industry and society. These collaborations help students engage with real-world challenges while contributing to the country’s social and economic development.

That same commitment is reflected in the university’s people. Alongside an international faculty are Cypriot academics who pursued part of their education and careers abroad before returning to contribute to higher education in Cyprus. Their experience mirrors that of many members of the diaspora, bringing global perspectives home while helping to educate the next generation.

Parents naturally want reassurance that the university they choose will prepare their children for successful futures. AUB’s international standing provides that confidence. Ranked #223 worldwide in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and #18 globally for Employment Outcomes, the American University of Beirut has a strong reputation for preparing graduates to build successful careers around the world. Earlier this year, AUB’s Faculty of Business became the first business school in Cyprus to receive EQUIS accreditation from EFMD Global, an internationally recognised distinction held by fewer than two per cent of business schools worldwide, further reflecting AUB’s commitment to academic excellence.

Rector of AUB Mediterraneo, Dr Wassim El Hajj, believes that the true value of a university education extends beyond academic achievement. “Parents naturally ask what career a degree will lead to. Perhaps an equally important question is what kind of person a university will help a student become. Many of the careers today’s students will have 10 or 15 years from now may not exist today. That is why a university education should prepare students not just for their first job, but for a lifetime of learning, leadership and change.”

For generations, many Cypriot families have looked abroad in search of opportunity while maintaining strong ties to the island they call home. Today, AUB Mediterraneo offers a different possibility: an internationally recognised education in Cyprus that combines global opportunity with a meaningful connection to home, preparing graduates to succeed wherever their ambitions take them while remaining connected to − and contributing to − the future of Cyprus.

Learn more about AUB Mediterraneo undergraduate and graduate programmes: www.aubmed.ac.cy

Graduate Education at AUB Mediterraneo

Master of Science in Business Analytics

Transform data into strategic business decisions.

Prepare for careers in analytics, consulting, finance, technology, healthcare and more.

Master of Science in Engineering Management