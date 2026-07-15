Empowering students with practical knowledge, professional skills and real-world experience

Choosing the right college is one of the most important decisions a student will make. Today, students are looking for more than a qualification. They want an education that prepares them for employment, career progression and long-term professional success.

At Intercollege, this is at the heart of the student experience. For decades, Intercollege has built a strong reputation as one of Cyprus’ leading academic and vocational institutions, offering programmes that combine quality education with practical training and industry relevance.

Intercollege programmes are designed to respond to the needs of today’s job market, helping students develop the knowledge, confidence and hands-on experience required to succeed in their chosen careers. Through modern facilities, experienced instructors and a strong focus on employability, students are supported from the classroom to the workplace.

One of the college’s standout areas is Culinary Arts, where students train in professional kitchens under the guidance of experienced chefs. The programmes combine culinary creativity with management, entrepreneurship and practical industry training, preparing graduates for career opportunities that extend far beyond the kitchen.

Many Culinary Arts graduates progress into leadership roles in hotels, restaurants and the wider hospitality sector, while others pursue international opportunities. A notable example is graduate Eugene Charalambous, joined the prestigious three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana restaurant in Italy, working with renowned chef Massimo Bottura.

Students interested in Aesthetics, Beauty and Wellness also benefit from programmes that combine scientific knowledge with practical training. As demand continues to grow for skilled professionals in this sector, Intercollege graduates are prepared to pursue careers in beauty salons, spas, wellness centres and specialised aesthetic clinics.

Maritime education is another area where Intercollege has earned a strong reputation. Through the Cyprus Maritime Academy, students prepare for careers as officers in the global shipping industry. With Cyprus recognised as one of the world’s leading maritime centres, graduates are well positioned to access opportunities with international shipping and ship management companies, opening the door to long-term professional growth.

Modern laboratories, specialised training facilities, internships and strong partnerships with industry give students valuable practical experience before they graduate.

Students aspiring to be chefs, maritime professionals, beauty specialists, hospitality managers or skilled technicians can find quality education and practical training at Intercollege.

Across all areas of study, Intercollege places strong emphasis on real skills, real experience and real career outcomes. Students are encouraged to think professionally, work confidently and develop the practical abilities employers value.