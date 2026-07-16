Investing in academic excellence, research, internationalisation and sustainable development

Frederick University: Education that creates Impact University continues to evolve, investing in academic excellence, research, internationalisation and sustainable development. Offering more than 80 academic programmes of study, supported by a strong research ecosystem, a comprehensive student support framework and state-of-the-art facilities, Frederick University has established itself as one of the largest, most prominent and most distinguished universities in Cyprus.

With a history spanning more than six decades and two modern campuses in Nicosia and Limassol, Frederick University remains committed to creating knowledge with meaningful impact. Its mission is to educate scientists and professionals with strong academic foundations, critical thinking and a sense of responsibility, equipping them to meet the challenges of an ever-changing global environment.

International recognition

Internationalisation is a strategic priority for Frederick University, reflected both in its international partnerships and in its consistent presence in global university rankings.

In the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, which assess universities worldwide based on their contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Frederick University has been ranked the leading university in Cyprus for the fourth consecutive year. In the recently announced 2026 edition, it is one of only three universities in Cyprus and Greece to be placed in the highest overall ranking band, 301–400 globally, and the only non-public university to achieve this distinction.

The university also ranked among the top 100-200 universities worldwide in the following individual Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 4 – Quality Education, SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals.

International outlook and strategic partnerships

Frederick University continues to strengthen its international presence through strategic partnerships with renowned universities and research organisations, creating new opportunities for education, research and academic mobility.

One of the university’s most significant milestones is its partnership with the University of Manchester for the establishment of the first Medical School in Limassol. Scheduled to welcome its first students in 2028, the school will offer a medical programme based on the internationally renowned medical curriculum of the University of Manchester. This landmark collaboration further strengthens Frederick University’s international profile while creating new opportunities for medical education, research and healthcare in Cyprus and the wider region.

The university has also taken another major step towards internationalisation through the launch of a joint Computer Science programme in China in collaboration with the Hangzhou Dianzi University Information Engineering College, establishing its presence in one of the world’s leading ecosystems for technological innovation.

At the same time, as a member of the EU-CONEXUS European University Alliance, which focuses on Smart Urban Coastal Sustainability, Frederick University is actively contributing to the development of the Universities of the Future alongside eight other European universities. Through this initiative, students gain access to international academic experiences, numerous mobility opportunities, joint study programmes and collaborative research initiatives.

Research and innovation

Research is one of the fundamental pillars of Frederick University’s development and is closely integrated with teaching, innovation and social contribution.

Frederick Research Center (FRC) is recognised as one of Cyprus’ leading research centres. According to the Research and Innovation Foundation’s review for the period 2021-2025, FRC ranks 4th nationally and 1st among Cyprus’ private academic and research institutions in securing competitive funding from the Research and Innovation Foundation. During this period, it secured €8 million in funding for the implementation of 51 research and innovation projects.

The university’s research activity, carried out through more than 40 research units, spans a wide range of scientific fields, from health sciences and engineering to sustainable development, education and emerging technologies, transforming knowledge into solutions with tangible social and economic impact.

Education with purpose

With more than 80 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes, Frederick University offers academic opportunities that respond to the evolving needs of today’s job market. Its programmes are continuously updated to incorporate emerging trends, scientific advances, innovative teaching approaches and digital technologies.

At the same time, the university’s comprehensive distance learning framework delivers a high-quality educational experience, ensuring that students enrolled in online programmes benefit from the same academic standards, engagement and learning outcomes as those studying on campus.

Education beyond the boundaries of theory

At Frederick University, education goes beyond the boundaries of theory. A core priority is to bridge knowledge with practice, enabling students to gain meaningful, hands-on experiences that prepare them for successful professional careers.

A prime example is the Frederick University Living Lab (FULL), an innovative educational model that brings students together with businesses, organisations and the wider community to develop solutions to real-world challenges. Through interdisciplinary projects, students cultivate collaboration, innovation and problem-solving skills while gaining valuable professional experience before they graduate.

The university’s close collaboration with businesses, industry and professional organisations ensures that its academic programmes continuously respond to the evolving needs of the job market, providing graduates with a strong competitive advantage.

Modern facilities for a complete university experience

Frederick University’s two privately owned campuses, located in Nicosia and Limassol, provide a modern environment for learning, innovation and personal development. They feature active learning classrooms designed to promote participation and collaborative learning, specialised laboratories, modern libraries, cafeterias and social spaces, creating a vibrant and well-rounded student experience.

Continuous investment in infrastructure supports the university’s long-term strategic development. In Limassol, plans are underway for the construction of a new building that will house the city’s first Medical School, while the latest addition to the Nicosia campus is a modern, purpose-built student residence offering safe, comfortable and functional accommodation.

A student-centric university

People are at the heart of how Frederick University operates. Its student-centric philosophy is a defining characteristic of the university. From the first day of study through to graduates’ successful transition into the job market, the university provides a comprehensive network of academic, personal and career support services.

Every student is assigned an Academic Advisor, while the Counselling Center offers psychological and social support services, as well as initiatives that promote wellbeing and mental health. Through the Peer Tutoring Center, high-achieving students provide free academic support to their peers, fostering collaboration, mutual support and a strong sense of community.

The Career Office helps students develop professional skills, secure internships and prepare for employment. Through Career Days, networking events and employer engagement initiatives, it strengthens students’ connections with the labour market.

Students also have the opportunity to participate in cultural, athletic and volunteer activities, as well as mobility programmes through Erasmus+ and EU-CONEXUS, gaining valuable international experience while broadening their academic, personal and professional horizons.

Investing in people and the future

Frederick University believes that access to quality higher education should be accompanied by meaningful support. For this reason, it offers a comprehensive range of scholarships and financial assistance, including scholarships for new students, athletic scholarships awarded on the basis of sporting achievement, financial aid schemes based on socio-economic criteria, and the Scholarships During Studies programme, which recognises and rewards academic excellence throughout a student’s studies.

As part of its long-standing commitment to promoting gender equality, the university also offers special scholarships covering 50 per cent of tuition fees for all female students enrolling in undergraduate programmes offered by the School of Engineering, encouraging greater female participation in engineering and technology disciplines.

Services for new students

Frederick University offers Career Gate, an innovative, free interactive career guidance assessment designed to help prospective students identify the careers that best match their personality, interests, strengths and preferences.

Before the start of the academic year, the university provides free intensive preparatory courses to help new students strengthen their knowledge and make a smooth transition into university studies.

The university also organises a New-Student Orientation Programme, during which students receive comprehensive information about their studies, university services and campus life, helping them settle quickly into their new academic environment.

Balancing an athletic career with university studies

Balancing an athletic career with university studies can be challenging. Frederick University is committed to helping student-athletes achieve success in both areas by providing the support and flexibility they need to thrive.

The university offers tailored academic arrangements that accommodate athletes’ training and competition schedules, while dedicated staff provide ongoing guidance and support throughout their studies, enabling them to successfully balance their academic and sporting commitments.