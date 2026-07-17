The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Friday announced that it had granted an exemption from mandatory takeover offer requirements linked to a planned share buyback programme by the Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd.

The decision, approved during CySEC’s meeting on July 13, 2026, follows a request submitted by George S. Galatariotis & Sons Ltd and persons acting in concert with the company.

CySEC said the exemption was granted under Article 15(1)(ib) of the Public Takeover Bids Law of 2007, as amended, removing the obligation to make a public takeover offer to shareholders of the Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd.

The exemption relates to a potential increase in the voting rights held by George S. Galatariotis & Sons Ltd and associated parties as a result of the company acquiring up to 1 million of its own shares under its share buyback programme.

The share repurchase programme is scheduled to remain in place until June 17, 2027.