The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has executed a fresh purchase of its own shares.

Specifically, during a meeting on June 15, 2026, the firm finalised the purchase through the brokerage firm ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd.

The company acquired 1,244 of its own shares. Each share was purchased at a price of €1.30.

The total value of this share buyback operation amounted to €1,617.20.

The company acted in accordance with the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2025.