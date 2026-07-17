Education Loan Morfosi offers financial flexibility and independence across every stage of education, My Account 18-25 gives young people greater freedom, convenience and everyday benefits

Education has the power to shape futures, unlock opportunities and create pathways to success. As students and families prepare for the next stage of their academic journey, having the right financial support can make all the difference. Recognising the investment that quality education represents, Eurobank offers the Education Loan Morfosi, a flexible financing solution designed to help students pursue their goals with confidence, while giving families greater financial reassurance and peace of mind.

Supporting educational needs across all levels of learning, the Education Loan Morfosi combines flexibility, convenience and tailored repayment options, making it easier to focus on what matters most: achieving academic ambitions and building a successful future.

Recognising that education is one of the most important investments in a person’s future, Eurobank continues to develop banking products that respond to the evolving needs of individuals and families, while offering practical solutions that reflect today’s economic realities. Through the Education Loan Morfosi, students gain access to the financial support they need to pursue their goals with confidence, security and greater independence.

The loan has been designed to provide maximum flexibility, allowing borrowers to choose between fixed and variable interest rates, while also offering different collateral options, including the possibility of obtaining financing either with or without a mortgage. This tailored approach enables students and their families to select the financing structure that best suits their circumstances and long-term plans.

Supporting every educational journey

The Education Loan Morfosi covers a broad spectrum of educational expenses, providing support for:

Undergraduate and postgraduate studies at colleges and universities

Professional qualifications and vocational certifications

Private school tuition fees

Language courses and specialised training programmes

In addition, the loan can help cover many of the associated costs of student life, including accommodation, living expenses, transportation and other monthly costs, ensuring that students can focus on their studies without unnecessary financial pressure.

Flexible repayment options

Eurobank understands that financial commitments should adapt to students’ realities. For this reason, the Education Loan Morfosi offers highly flexible repayment terms, including:

Repayment period of up to 10 years for unsecured loans

Repayment period of up to 15 years for mortgage-secured loans

A grace period of up to five years, during which only interest payments are required

This means that students can begin repaying the principal amount after completing their studies, allowing them time to establish themselves professionally before taking on full repayment responsibilities.

My Account 18-25: Banking designed for the next generation

As part of its commitment to supporting young people beyond their educational needs, Eurobank also offers My Account 18-25, a modern banking package specifically tailored to young adults seeking greater autonomy, flexibility and financial control.

The account comes with no maintenance fees and includes a free annual card subscription, making everyday banking both simple and cost-effective. Additional benefits include:

Free currency conversion on foreign currency transactions up to €1,000 per month

Free euro cash withdrawals from ATMs

Exclusive cashback rewards through the €pistrofi Rewards Programme in Cyprus and Greece

The option for an overdraft limit with a discounted interest rate

Complimentary travel insurance

A free first monthly premium of up to €100 when purchasing an investment-linked insurance plan from ERB Cyprialife

These advantages are designed to enhance the everyday financial experience of young people, whether they are studying, travelling, working or managing their first independent finances.

Real value through the €pistrofi Reward Program

The €pistrofi Reward Program offers a unified and innovative experience, rewarding cardholders with euros every time they make purchases at participating merchants in Cyprus and Greece, as well as through selected online retailers.

Rewards accumulate in a single balance that can be redeemed seamlessly in either country, offering maximum flexibility and tangible value from everyday spending.

In Cyprus, cardholders continue to earn cashback at more than 850 participating locations, including leading brands and retailers such as IKEA, Sklavenitis, Stephanis, McDonald’s, Leroy Merlin, Beauty Line, Holland & Barrett, Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations, travel agencies, SKY express, and many other businesses.

By combining education financing, innovative banking solutions and meaningful rewards, Eurobank demonstrates its ongoing commitment to helping young people achieve their ambitions, build financial confidence and make the most of every opportunity.

For more information, including terms and conditions relating to the Education Loan Morfosi and My Account 18-25, visit:

https://www.eurobank.cy/en/personal/levelup