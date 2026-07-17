Eurobank secures two major Euromoney honours

Eurobank announced on Friday that it has been named Cyprus’ best bank for 2026 by international financial publication Euromoney, while also receiving the award for best bank for large corporates at the publication’s latest excellence awards.

The bank said the awards represented international recognition of its performance and strategic initiatives during 2025, a year which included the completion of the legal merger between Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus.

According to the bank, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the financial services industry’s most recognised international distinctions.

The evaluation covered the period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

Eurobank said the awards reflected a number of developments during the year, including the completion of the merger between Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, which resulted in the creation of Eurobank Limited, which it described as the largest banking and insurance organisation in Cyprus with total assets exceeding €28 billion.

The bank also pointed to strong growth in corporate banking, saying its business lending portfolio expanded by approximately 17 per cent during 2025.

In addition, it said it expanded its customer base to more than 710,000 retail customers and 11,500 business customers in Cyprus.

Eurobank also highlighted its continuing digital transformation, stating that more than 96 per cent of transactions are now carried out through digital channels, while most financing applications are submitted via its mobile application.

The bank further referred to the expansion of the group’s international presence through the opening of Eurobank’s first representative office in India, saying the move strengthens business links between Cyprus and India while reinforcing Cyprus’ role as a gateway to the European Union for Indian businesses and investors.

According to the bank, Euromoney recognised Eurobank for completing one of the most significant banking transactions in the Cypriot market, alongside its business growth, digital transformation and contribution to strengthening Cyprus’ international investment and business profile.

“The Euromoney awards confirm Eurobank’s strong momentum and the successful implementation of our group’s strategy in Cyprus,” said Eurobank chief executive Michalis Louis.

“2025 was a landmark year as we successfully completed the merger of Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, creating the country’s largest banking and insurance organisation while further strengthening our ability to support households, businesses and the Cypriot economy,” he added.

“At the same time, we accelerated our digital transformation, invested in innovation and strengthened Cyprus’ position as an international business and financial centre,” Louis continued.

The Eurobank CEO also described the opening of the representative office in India as “a particularly important step”.

He said that the move marked “the first physical presence of a Greek or Cypriot bank in the country, opening new channels for growth, cooperation and investment opportunities between India, Cyprus and Europe”.

Louis said the double distinction “reflects the commitment and professionalism of our people, as well as the steadfast support of the Eurobank Group, whose strategy, expertise and continued investments have contributed decisively to creating a strong organisation with a leading market position.”

“This recognition by Euromoney confirms that our choices create value for our customers, the economy and society, and serves as motivation for us to continue innovating and growing,” the Eurobank CEO concluded.