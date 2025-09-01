Eurobank Limited aims to position Cyprus as regional financial hub

The merger between Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus began today, September 1, 2025, with the transfer of all assets and liabilities of Eurobank Cyprus to Hellenic Bank.

At the same time, the process is underway to change the name of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd to Eurobank Limited.

“The new name reflects the shared vision, dynamism and innovation that characterise the Eurobank Group, mirroring the strategy of the unified organisation for sustainable growth and a customer-focused approach,” Hellenic Bank has said.

The bank added that with the merger of the two organisations “a single, strong and modern financial institution has been created, that will be able to provide enhanced banking and insurance services to its clients while supporting the development of the Cypriot economy”.

In a written statement, Hellenic Bank chief executive officer Michalis Louis stated that “the integration of Hellenic Bank with Eurobank Cyprus creates a strong, unified organisation with deep experience, expertise and momentum”.

“With an enhanced presence in the banking and insurance sectors, we are now able to offer more comprehensive and innovative secure solutions to our clients, responding to the modern needs of society and the economy,” he added.

“We are not only creating the largest bancassurance organisation in Cyprus, but also a strong pillar for positioning the island as an international financial centre and as a bridge for economic and business cooperation between the European Union and the wider region,” Louis concluded.