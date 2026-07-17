The European Commission issued two sets of binding specification measures to Google this week, under the Digital Markets Act, in order to foster greater competition in the digital sector.

These regulatory steps aim to ensure that competitors’ artificial intelligence services can rival Google’s own offerings by granting them equal access to features on Android devices.

The commission also seeks to rebalance the playing field by requiring that third-party search engines are provided access to search data that is currently only available to Google at scale.

Currently, alternative AI assistants on Android phones suffer from restricted access to key operating system functionalities, placing them at a disadvantage compared to Google’s own services.

This limitation prevents third-party assistants from operating on an equal footing, which reduces their attractiveness to the 60 per cent of European Union users who rely on Android devices.

The decision will now ensure that users can activate their preferred AI assistant through voice commands similar to the Hey Google function.

Users will be empowered to use third-party assistants to carry out tasks such as booking a taxi, receiving suggestions for chat replies, or asking questions about a previously visited location.

The measures incorporate robust safeguards to ensure that user privacy, device integrity, and security are fully protected throughout this process.

Regarding search data, the commission’s second decision specifies exactly how Google must share information with competing search engines.

Data sharing is essential for the development and modernisation of third-party search tools, helping to create a more level playing field while fostering innovation in privacy-focused alternatives.

The decision confirms that AI chatbots providing search functionalities are eligible to receive this data, provided it matches the information Google uses to optimise its own search services.

A multi-layered method has been established to anonymise search data in collaboration with privacy experts and in line with guidelines from the European Data Protection Board.

The ruling further permits Google to assess whether sharing specific data poses serious cyber security or data protection risks before any information is released.

The measures also establish a fair pricing formula and a transparent access process for these datasets.

Google is required to implement these changes according to specific timelines, with the sharing of search data scheduled to begin from January 2027.

Users will begin to benefit from the changes to the Android operating system from July 2027.

“These decisions fully respect Google’s rights of defence and remain subject to independent judicial scrutiny,” the European Commission stated.

The Digital Markets Act exists to regulate large digital platforms that act as gatekeepers, preventing them from unfairly tipping markets in their favour.

Google has been required to comply with all applicable obligations under this act since March 7, 2024.

The commission had previously opened these specification proceedings on January 27, 2026, and published its proposed measures for feedback in April 2026.