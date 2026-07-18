The fire brigade is preparing emergency measures ahead of a forecast heatwave, with a national coordination meeting scheduled for Tuesday to review fire prevention and response plans, spokesperson Andreas Kettis said on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Officer Nikos Longinos in his role as national fire coordinator, will involve state services and other competent authorities to examine additional measures based on weather forecasts and expected high temperatures.

“The department has worked hard to prevent fires and to be ready for any event,” Kettis assured, remarking that preparations were focused on limiting the impact of major incidents.

The Fire brigade has thus far responded to 1,350 fires in 2026, with more than 10 per cent assessed as having the potential to develop into major incidents, according to Kettis.

He warned that many fires are caused by negligence, including discarded cigarettes, outdoor burning, hot tools and waste that can become an ignition source.

“With the current environmental conditions, it is very easy for a fire to start and spread,” he said.

The brigade has expanded its operational capacity through new equipment and infrastructure, including the National Operations Coordination Centre, which was established with €6.5 million in European funding.

Kettis said the brigade was also awaiting the delivery of 10 water tanks with a capacity of 56,000 litres each, which will be positioned in areas away from existing water sources to improve access during emergencies.

Additional vehicles and water tankers, funded through an Interior Ministry allocation of more than €1.2 million, have been placed at strategic points in Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos districts.

“The use of these diggers in a fire and the tanker for water supply is very important in suppressing and creating firebreaks,” Kettis said.

Fire prevention measures have also been expanded, including the establishment of dedicated prevention teams made up of professional firefighters and increased cooperation with local authorities.

Kettis said 850 registered dumpsites across Cyprus were being examined, with 250 recently identified by the brigade for further attention.

The response network includes 13 primary firefighting aircraft, additional aircraft from the British bases, police and National Guard helicopters, as well as assistance mechanisms involving Israel, Greece and the European rescEU system.

The brigade has further increased surveillance through cameras covering rural areas in all districts, providing live images to coordination centres.

A further 60 hourly staff members have been recruited, while seven field stations are now operating around the clock.

Kettis said cooperation between services remained central to prevention efforts, with volunteer groups, Civil Defence, Forestry Department and Game and Fauna Service participating in emergency plans.

Civil Defence has also updated evacuation procedures under the “Polyvios” plan and conducted seven evacuation exercises between May and June.