No criminal wrongdoing was found on the parts of any of the public figures who appeared in a video which was leaked in January alleging campaign finance lawbreaking on the part of President Nikos Christodoulides and his associates, investigator Andreas Paschalides said on Monday.

He said that the video is “not authentic” but instead “the product of editing”, and that “therefore, in addition to being a product of unconstitutional actions and therefore inadmissible testimony, it is of little, if any probative value”.

“In these, from the Cypriot side, three individuals are the protagonists, two of whom are known for their active involvement in the country’s political events, while the third is known for his activities in the business sector,” he said.

As such, he added, “the goal of the production of the video appears to be to harm the Republic of Cyprus and not private interests”.

The video first appeared on social media on January 8, having been shared by an account using the handle “EmilyTanalyst” and the name “Emily Thompson”.

It features Christodoulides’ now former chief of staff Charalambos Charalambous and former minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis appearing to explain how they used and intended to continue to use cash donations to circumvent election campaign finance laws.

Both men also appeared to say that donations to Christodoulides by oligarchs under threat of appearing on international sanctions list would lead to him defending and assisting them to avoid sanctions from the European Union.

Additionally, it was alleged that the social support body, a fund managed by the first lady of the day which offers financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, was being used by donors to curry favours with Christodoulides.

In light of the video’s publication, First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides resigned from her role as the social support body’s chairwoman and Charalambous resigned from his role as chief of staff.

More to follow…