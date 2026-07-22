This summer, Sirena Bay Luxury Suites in Protaras is elevating its boutique beachfront experience with the launch of Neptune’s Hideaway, a brand-new family suite, the introduction of Day Passes for non-resident visitors and the opening of KYMA Kitchen, a stylish, new, all-day food and coffee spot by the sea.

Guests staying at Sirena Bay Luxury Suites can now enjoy an even wider collection of experiences designed to enhance relaxed seaside living.

Joining the property’s existing 11 beachfront suites is the newly refurbished Neptune’s Hideaway – a spacious ground-floor, two-bedroom apartment accommodating up to six guests. Ideal for families, it offers all the comforts of a seaside holiday home while maintaining the refined character of a boutique stay. Featuring a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable living area and a warm residential atmosphere, Neptune’s Hideaway combines the privacy of a home by the sea with the elegance and personalised service of boutique hospitality.

Located on the picturesque shores of Sirena Bay, the property now offers 12 luxurious seafront suites, thoughtfully designed to suit every type of traveller and make summer holidays even more relaxing.

Day Passes for non-resident visitors

This summer, visitors who are not staying at Sirena Bay Luxury Suites can also enjoy its unique beachfront atmosphere by purchasing one of the limited Day Passes, available Monday to Friday until the end of August. Day Passes are not available on weekends during this period.

From September onwards, Day Pass availability will become more flexible, subject to availability.

The Day Pass provides access to the property’s luxurious beachfront sunbeds and umbrellas for €30 per set, including complimentary bottled water, two soft drinks or juices and beach towels.

Day Passes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.

KYMA Kitchen

The Sirena Bay Luxury Suites experience is further enhanced with the addition of KYMA Kitchen, a stylish all-day coffee and snack spot overlooking the sea, available exclusively to in-house guests and Day Pass visitors.

From breakfast and light bites to freshly-prepared sandwiches, signature burgers, halloumi burgers, traditional souvlaki, crisp salads, children’s meals, aromatic coffees, fresh juices and refreshing drinks, KYMA Kitchen offers everything guests need for a relaxed day by the water in an idyllic beachfront setting.

Yoga and wellness

Guests can also experience Europe’s first sunrise from the rooftop of Sirena Bay Luxury Suites while taking part in guided yoga sessions led by an experienced instructor.

Classes take place every Tuesday at 6.45am and every Saturday at 8am. For bookings, please call: +357 96025001.

To complete the wellness experience, guests can also indulge in personalised in-suite massage treatments, choosing from a carefully-curated spa menu and enjoying complete relaxation in the privacy of their suite.

This summer, discover the magic of Protaras and enjoy an unforgettable beachfront escape at Sirena Bay Luxury Suites. Book your stay at www.sirenacyprus.com or call: +357 23 833030.

Book directly to guarantee the best available rates.

General information