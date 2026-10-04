Two drivers were stopped in the early hours of Sunday morning drunk driving in Larnaca and Nicosia.

The arrested men had blood alcohol levels of 131µg and 79µg, while the limit is 22.

In Larnaca, police carrying out checks stopped a car which was travelling on Anexartisias Ave in Alethriko.

When the driver was checked he had a blood alcohol reading of 131µg.

Meanwhile, in Nicosia police stopped a car driven by 24-year-old on Spyros Kyprianou street.

His blood alcohol level was recorded as 79µg.

Both drivers were released but will appear before courts on Monday morning.

The younger driver was also arrested for refusing to take a blood alcohol test, for which he is set to also face charges during his court appearance.