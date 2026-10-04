The fire service responded to 38 incidents in the 24 hours until midday on Sunday, as well as to 14 incidents nationwide due to rainfall and weather phenomena.

Spokesman Andreas Kettis said the service responded to 38 incidents – 14 fires, 20 special services and 4 false calls – in a 24-hour period.

Of the 14 incidents relating to the weather, six were in Polis Chrysochous and Paphos (pumping rainwater from underground areas, opening rainwater drains), two in Larnaca (movements of immobilised vehicles with occupants due to accumulation of water on the road surface) and six in Famagusta (pumping rainwater and falling and moving trees).

Regarding the weekly activity of the service, Kettis said it had responded to 239 incidents: 64 urban fires, 45 rural fires, 5 traffic collisions, 26 rescues, 83 citizen services and 16 false calls.