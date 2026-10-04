Two people, aged 38 and 52, have been arrested in Larnaca as part of investigations into burglary and theft from homes, committed between July and October 2026, police said on Sunday.

One case relates to a complaint made on July 28 by a 63-year-old woman who reported the theft of her wallet from her home.

The wallet contained, among other things, over €600 and credit cards.

Investigations led to an arrest warrant being issued against a 38-year-old woman

In addition, on October 2 an 85-year-old woman reported the theft of her wallet from her home, which contained over €100 and a credit card.

On the same day, her credit card was used in various stores in Larnaca.

Investigations led to testimony against the 38-year-old as well as a 52-year-old man, against both of whom arrest warrants were issued.

The two suspects were arrested on Saturday afternoon yesterday afternoon while they were travelling in a vehicle.

They are expected to appear before Larnaca District Court on Sunday for the issuance of a remand order.