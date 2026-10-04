The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in place until 6pm on Sunday as unsettled weather is set to affect the entire island.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to hit the island with the chance of hail in some places. South west areas are forecast to be worst hit. Rainfalll call reach 45-55mm in three hours.

The warning follows a night where heavy rain and lightning was seen although no damages have been reported around the island.

Temperatures will not show a sharp drop but will remain 2-5C lower than the average for the times of year, reaching 26-28 inland and on the coast and 12 on the mountains.

Rain showers are expected to return on Monday afternoon.