Cyprus and Japan are moving to deepen cooperation across shipping, business, technology and higher education, following talks in Tokyo between Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday.

Kombos described his working visit as opening a “new chapter” in Cyprus-Japan relations, noting that it marked the first visit by a Cypriot foreign minister to Japan in eight years.

He described his meeting with Motegi as excellent, saying the two sides had reaffirmed their shared objective of strengthening the partnership between Cyprus and Japan.

The talks covered bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on the prospects for stronger economic ties, maritime connectivity, shipping and higher education, as well as the Indo-Pacific strategy and the next steps in EU-Japan relations.

The two ministers also discussed key regional and international developments and reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to international law.

According to the Japanese ministry, Motegi described Cyprus as an important partner sharing fundamental values with Japan and emphasised the common interests of the two countries as maritime nations.

In particular, the Japanese side pointed to the importance of maintaining and strengthening the international maritime order, while the talks also covered freedom of navigation and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific approach.

The economic relationship featured prominently, with Motegi referring to Cyprus’ development in finance, information technology and shipping, as well as its role as an international business centre in the Mediterranean.

The Japanese side also expressed interest in expanding economic and commercial exchanges between the two countries.

Science, technology and industrial cooperation also formed part of the discussions, including prospects in shipbuilding and research.

The latest talks build on cooperation developed in recent years. Cyprus and Japan signed a memorandum covering higher education and research in 2017, while bilateral cooperation in science, technology and innovation has also been strengthened through more recent agreements.

Shipping has meanwhile emerged as one of the more practical areas of cooperation.

During a visit to Japan in 2024, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis held meetings with shipowners, shipping companies, financial institutions and shipyards, while two vessels were added to the Cyprus flag.

At the time, Japanese shipping group Mitsui OSK Lines also expressed its intention to strengthen its fleet of Cyprus-flagged ships.

Economic ties have likewise received greater attention in recent years.

A Cypriot business delegation travelled to Japan in 2024, when more than 120 government officials, businesspeople, researchers and journalists attended a Tokyo forum focused on investment and commercial cooperation.

Cyprus was also promoted during the same period as an emerging tech hub, as Nicosia sought to attract greater Japanese investment and strengthen links in technology and innovation.

Japan’s official figures also point to a significant imbalance in bilateral trade, with Japanese exports to Cyprus far exceeding imports from the island.

Beyond trade and investment, diplomatic ties have strengthened steadily.

Japan opened its embassy in Cyprus in 2018, while Cyprus opened its embassy in Tokyo the following year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1962.

Motegi also thanked Cyprus for its assistance in the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Lebanon in 2024, emphasising Cyprus’ wider role as a regional evacuation hub during crises in the Middle East.

Kombos, for his part, reiterated Cyprus’ support for international law and multilateral cooperation.

His visit to Japan forms part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral relations and widen cooperation in areas of common interest.

Kombos left Cyprus on Saturday, October 3, with the Foreign Ministry saying ahead of the trip that the programme would include political, academic and business contacts.

The Japanese ministry had separately confirmed that Kombos would be in Japan from October 4 to 6, with talks expected to focus on bilateral relations and cooperation in international affairs.

Alongside Monday’s meeting with Motegi, Kombos visited Waseda University, where he met executive vice-president Professor Shuichi Furuya and Professor Masato Shizume of the School of Political Science and Economics.

“We had a good exchange of views on prospects for further Cyprus-Japan cooperation in the field of higher education,” Kombos said in a post.

He was also due to meet Seiichiro Murakami, chairman of the Japan-Cyprus Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Japanese Diet.

His programme further included contacts with business organisations and other officials, as well as meetings with Cypriots living in Japan.