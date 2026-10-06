Two people were arrested in Nicosia after police found more than one kilogramme of cannabis during searches of a vehicle and home, authorities said on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man was stopped for inspection at around 7pm on Monday, police said.

Officers found approximately 1kg of cannabis, two mobile phones, cash and a half-smoked cigarette containing cannabis in his vehicle.

The police also searched his home, in the presence of his 23-year-old partner.

Police discovered a further 105g of cannabis, two mobile phones, precision scales and another cannabis cigarette.

Both were arrested and taken into custody and are due to appear before the Nicosia district court on Tuesday.

Police investigations continue.