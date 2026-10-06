President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the latest intelligence suggested Russia was preparing a “massive attack” on Ukraine.

“There is updated intelligence indicating that Russia is preparing a massive attack,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“Ukrainian services and our air force are ready to respond to the extent permitted by our available means of defence.”

Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s position depended largely on what its allies could provide in terms of weaponry to defend against a new Russian attack.

“A great deal depends on our partners, on every leader and every country in the world that has the defensive capabilities we need and can provide them to us,” he said.

“It is critically important that there be the political will to do so, particularly in the United States, in Europe and among our other partners.”