The price of a litre of diesel hit an all-time high of €2.126 at one petrol station in Limassol on Wednesday, according to the consumer protection service’s price observatory.

The petrol station in question is located off the city’s seafront road, near the Kean factory and The Oval.

Meanwhile, the cheapest diesel currently for sale in the Republic of Cyprus is currently being sold at a petrol station in the Larnaca district village of Pyrga, and costs €1.939, while the average price is €2.024.

At present, the most expensive 95-octane petrol on the island is being sold for €1.819 per litre in the Paphos district village of Timi, while the cheapest petrol currently for sale in the Republic of Cyprus costs €1.669 per litre, and is, like the Republic of Cyprus’ cheapest diesel, being sold in Pyrga.