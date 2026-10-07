New antennas at the British bases in Akrotiri cannot be put up until a full environmental assessment is carried out followed by a public debate, the federation of environmental organisations (Opok) said on Wednesday.

The organisation expressed concern over the impact of the antennas on the peninsula, its birds, wetlands and coastal habitats.

It said the plans for the new antennas at Merra Akrotiri raise serious environmental concerns, as well as issues of public health and quality of life for residents.

The federation has sent a memorandum to the House environment committee, calling for proper studies and assessments, which would cover the whole of the project, coupled with transparency and a substantive public debate with the participation of the area’s residents.

The peninsula of Akrotiri, it added, was under pressure from military installations and manoeuvres, telecommunications systems, infrastructure expansion and large scale developments in the broader region.

The loss of habitats and the subsequent displacement of wildlife, particularly birds which nest there, must be taken into account, it said.

Furthermore, it pointed out that the wetlands are particularly sensitive to changes in the quantity and quality of water, which would be affected by further works.

The federation demanded full access to studies and information concerning the area and called on the authorities and the British bases to cooperate to protect the environment for the people and wildlife.