Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces had carried out a “massive strike” on military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions, using high-precision land-, sea- and air-launched weapons, as well as drones.

Targets included sites where the company Fire Point makes and stores Flamingo cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones in Kyiv as well as regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv, it said.

The strikes targeted port and ship-repair infrastructure in the Odesa region, as well as vessels it said were being used in the interests of Ukraine’s armed forces, the ministry added.