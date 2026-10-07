Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces had carried out a “massive strike” on military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions, using high-precision land-, sea- and air-launched weapons, as well as drones.
Targets included sites where the company Fire Point makes and stores Flamingo cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones in Kyiv as well as regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv, it said.
The strikes targeted port and ship-repair infrastructure in the Odesa region, as well as vessels it said were being used in the interests of Ukraine’s armed forces, the ministry added.
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