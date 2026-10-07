Festivals will be held around the island this month as seasonal produce and contemporary arts get put in the spotlilght. While some are already underway, here’s what to look forward to

Breach Festival: October 9-10

Expanding the boundaries of music-making and encouraging improvisation and experimentation, the Breach Festival arrives soon at Ktirion 53 in Nicosia. Artists from Cyprus, the Netherlands, Lebanon and Greece will offer alternative music performances.

www.facebook.com/breachfestival

Oktoberfest Extravaganza: October 9-11

City of Dreams Mediterranean organises its annual beer celebration and presents a wide selection of brewed beers, German delicacies and a live performance by the Die Kirchdorfer band. The weekend will include Bavarian specialities, freshly-baked pretzels, pork schnitzel and würstl, lots of beer and a music selection including German party tunes.

www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy/en/entertainment/oktoberfest-extravaganza

AglanJazz Festival 2026: October 10

A night of jazz and contemporary Cypriot creation is coming up on October 10 as AglanJazz fills Skali Aglandjias with live music from 7pm to 11pm. Five bands make up this programme: Steppin’ Out Jazz Band at 7pm, Pocket Migration at 7.50pm, The Charis Ioannou Quartet at 8.40pm, Fuzz Bus at 9.30pm and MOCA at 10.30pm.

www.aglanjazz.com

The Apple Festival will be held in Kyperounta

Kyperounta Apple Festival: October 10-11

Also arriving in the second weekend of October is the Kyperounta Apple Festival, which was recently named one of the 25 Best Autumn Food Festivals in Europe for 2026 by the Big 7 Travel site. For two days, the village celebrates tradition, local apple production and its farmers and Cypriot delicacies. Old and young will enjoy a variety of activities, live music and experience corners.

www.facebook.com/festmilou

Nicosia Book Fest: October 10-11

Back for its 11th edition is Nicosia Book Fest, which will take over Acropolis Park for two days, gathering authors, publishing houses, bookshops, artists, readers and visitors. Spain is the Guest Country of Honour this year, and so, the festival will pay tribute to the works of Miguel de Cervantes and Federico García Lorca, among other workshops, performances, readings and children’s activities.

www.nicosiabookfest.com

Scalifornia: October 10-11

Salina Park in Larnaca will transform into a food hall with street food, Cypriot chefs, workshops, tastings, cocktail bars and music. Visitors will be able to learn how to make Brandy Sour cocktails, how to best pair Zivania, how to make pizza from scratch, and how to pair Cypriot craft beers with food as well as commandaria. Cypriot wine pairing and hot sauce making are on the agenda as well.

www.sunmooncy.com/scaliforniaexperiences

MESTINPOLI Music Festival: October 10-11

In the capital, this festival brings two days of outdoor partying, street food and DJ sets. The music of October 10 will be dedicated to R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop and Dance sounds, remembering the decade of the 00s and 10s. Greek tunes, dance anthems and hits will make up the second evening, turning the festival into an open-air fiesta.

www.instagram.com/mestinpoli_festival

International Short Film Festival of Cyprus: October 10-16

Rialto Theatre will host the 16th edition of the International Short Film Festival. Alongside screenings of selected Cypriot and international films, the agenda includes an Actors x Directors Speed Dating event, special screenings with student films, children’s films and more.

www.isffc.com.cy

The Mitsikouri Festival brings theatre works for children

Mitsikouri Performing Arts Festival for Children and Young People: October 10-18

Award-winning and acclaimed performances for children and young adults aged 0 to 18 are travelling around Cyprus with this festival. Spreading across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and the Famagusta region, Mitsikouri Festival brings charming performances this year. Non-verbal, colourful and imaginative, they will enchant audiences of all ages. The programme includes theatre, dance, contemporary circus, participatory and inclusive performances as well as pieces that combine diverse art expressions.

www.assitej-cyprus.com/mitsikouri2026

Ayia Napa Medieval Festival: October 14-18

The main avenue and square of Ayia Napa will once more fill with knights, queens, marching bands and folk groups as the Ayia Napa Medieval Festival unfolds. This year’s theme highlights the women who wore, claimed or came to symbolise the crown of medieval Cyprus. International artistic groups from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Belarus will take part.

www.agianapa.org.cy

ArtCargo Festival: October 16-25

Happening in Nicosia for the first time, ArtCargo will fill the city with street performances, public interventions, installations and art events that showcase contemporary circus arts, acrobatic icons and performances that demand audience participation. Artists from abroad, award-winning shows and local talent make up the 2026 agenda.

www.artcargofest.com

WIP Arts & Technology Festival: October 16-25

Nicosia will also hostWIP (Work in Progress) Arts & Technology Festival on October 16-25 October. This will be its sixth edition with a 10-day programme exploring the connections and movements that shape our world. Exhibitions, workshops, parallel events, talks, DJ sets, and screenings are on the programme.

www.wip.cyens.org.cy

Pame Kaimakli: October 24-25

Pame Kaimakli returns for its 12th edition on October 24 and 25, bringing this year’s festival to a new part of the neighbourhood: Synergasias Street. With the theme Collaborative Works, the festival moves from its familiar setting around Ayia Varvara Square and the historic centre of Kaimakli, taking over Synergasias Street and the spaces around it. For two days, the street will become a meeting place for artists, residents and visitors, with performances, site-specific and participatory artworks, music and other unexpected encounters.

www.pame-kaimakli.org

Pedoulas Zivania & Palouze Festival: October 25

The village of Pedoulas marks the harvest season with its annual Zivania and Palouze Festival. Held at the picturesque courtyard of the Folklore Museum of Pedoulas, the festival will showcase Cypriot hospitality, dance, live music and local products from 11am to 5pm. Free palouze and shots of zivania will be offered all day long.

CyHerbia Halloween Festival: October 31-November 1

CyHerbia brings the spirit of Halloween to Avgorou village. Pumpkin carving, magic potions, creative workshops, spooky forest corners, magic shows and costume competitions will entertain visitors of all ages, marking the end of a (very) busy festival month!

www.cyherbia.com/events/halloween-festival