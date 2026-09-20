Ten days of street performances, public interventions and art events that break down barriers between artists and audiences arrive in Nicosia next month as performing arts festival returns

Landing in Nicosia for the very first time, the ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival brings nine productions and 43 performances by artists from nine countries to the streets, squares and parks of Cyprus’ capital.

Get ready for large-scale outdoor spectacles and intimate site-specific works as ArtCargo transforms public spaces into places of encounter, imagination and collective experience. From October 16 to 25, Nicosia becomes a festival ground for performing arts that will unfold right in front of the eyes of passersby.

The festival’s inaugural edition in Limassol in 2025 offered a first glimpse of what ArtCargo could bring. Over two weeks, public space became both stage and meeting point: a clown intervention unfolded amid traffic on Anexartisias Street; Eventi Verticali transformed the sky above the Kean Factory into a stage for a large-scale aerial performance; OPU Collective and Tony Clifton Circus opened a public conversation around inclusivity and accessibility; and Fabio Gelato created a festival flavour, 70 kilograms of which were consumed. The programme drew nearly 40,000 people.

ArtCargo also became part of the Mediterranean Season coordinated by Lieux Publics (Marseille), a wider international network of public-space arts. This connection creates new opportunities to bring international work to Cyprus, and to build stronger pathways for Cypriot artists, collaborations and artistic projects to enter the international festival circuit.

This year, the festival embarks on a new journey by relocating to Nicosia and welcoming artists from Cyprus, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Argentina, Catalonia and Japan. The 2026 programme also includes collaborations with Cypriot artists, communities and creative initiatives.

Artists from Cyprus, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Argentina, Catalonia and Japan will take part

Among the encounters awaiting Nicosia are a new media art project featuring choreography by Panos Malactos; Soft Spot, a contemporary circus work by OLO Company; and Soka Tira Osoa by French company Basinga; a spectacular tightrope performance set to live rock music.

ArtCargo also features a Youth Programme that is supported by VF Foundation, a Cyprus-based cultural foundation dedicated to making international art accessible on the island and creating new connections between its diverse communities.

Under the foundation’s Art Without Borders vision, the partnership brings an exceptional young talent to Nicosia: 11-year-old Japanese trickline athlete Kanon Ito, the 2025/2026 world No. 1 in women’s freestyle tricklining.

At ArtCargo, she will present three live performances and lead a dedicated masterclass for young people, turning her visit into more than a spectacular encounter with a rarely seen discipline: an opportunity for the festival’s younger audience to meet, learn from and train alongside one of the world’s most remarkable athletes of her generation.

ArtCargo’s Signature Installation by Cypriot choreographer Malactos and Parametric Deepis commissioned with the support of Valis, an American technology company with Cypriot roots. Combining choreography, water and projection, the large-scale public artwork will unfold over five evenings in the heart of Nicosia — exploring the idea at the core of both the work and the partnership: many people, one motion.

Over ten days, the festival will extend throughout central Nicosia, sharing its mission – that art belongs everywhere. Rather than asking audiences to enter traditional cultural venues, the festival brings artists into the places where people already walk, meet, work and spend time – creating unexpected encounters between art, Nicosia and its communities.

Best of all, the festival’s events are free to attend as ArtCargo aims to make high-quality cultural experiences accessible to all. This is made possible by the festival’s supporters: global fintech company Exness, global contractor management platform Mellow, and leading developer of world-class residential and commercial properties bbf: – long-standing supporters of cultural and social initiatives on the island.

ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival

Public street perfomances from local and international artists, installations and workshops. October 16-25. Throughout Nicosia. www.artcargofest.com