Hundreds of teachers from public schools demonstrated at the presidential palace on Thursday afternoon, voicing opposition to a proposed change in the appointments system that they fear will leave many in the lurch.

Holding up placards reading ‘We are people, not numbers’, the demonstrators shouted down the education ministry’s latest appointments plan.

A delegation of the teachers was allowed to enter the premises of the presidential palace, handing a memo to deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou.

They later said that Antoniou had left open the possibility of their meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides at a subsequent date.

Myria Vasiliou, head of the primary school teachers’ union Poed, told media they were demonstrating for their “dignity.”

She added: “When injustice becomes law, reaction is a duty. You can’t ask a teacher to create conditions of security for the children, when the teacher herself or himself lives in insecurity.”

Educators want ironclad assurances that those with prior service will be guaranteed prospects for a permanent position going forward.

“Unfortunately, the ministry’s updated proposal does not address our key concerns,” said Constantinos Constantinou, head of the secondary school teachers’ union.

Speaking at the same event, the head of retired teachers’ association even likened their protest to a strike held 63 years ago demanding equal pay between men and women.

Earlier, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou expressed surprise at the protest, noting that talks with the teachers are still ongoing. She said the ministry had yet to present its final proposal.

The key issue concerns the scrapping of the appointments list for teachers, per a law passed in 2015. However, the law’s provisions were not immediately enforced, allowing for a transition period.

Under current practice, the government keeps a list of candidates slated for appointment to permanent positions, in order of priority – chiefly determined by the date of applying.

Under the proposed change, a special mechanism would be created to cover urgent staffing needs – those on contracts and substitute teachers (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

This means that many practicing teachers do not have full civil servant status.

There are two tiers of educators: full-time (those who passed the test) and those on contracts.

Under the proposed change, a special mechanism would be created to cover urgent staffing needs – those on contracts and substitute teachers.

Appointments would be made 50 per cent from a closed registry and 50 per cent from the list of candidates who have passed the exam, with permanent posts then available through the exam.

But teachers’ groups suspect the closed registry will guarantee only the continued employment of temps, rather than a real prospect for a permanent position.